ASUS is all set to launch its exciting new ZenFone 8 series. The new flagship series devices will be launched on May 12. From what we know, these handsets will feature hole-punch in the top left corner of the screen. Though the models to launch under the series are still in the oblivion, there are strong rumors suggesting there will be three devices – The ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Mini and the ZenPhone 8 Flip.

How true is that only time will tell, but ASUS has tweeted and confirmed that ZenFone 8 will feature IP68 rating which will make it dust and waterproof. This is for the first time an ASUS is coming with certified water and dustproof rating.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you and I were Protected, 6oth of us? 😌https://t.co/ig6HaxNLtQ #Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) May 2, 2021

In addition to this, via a tweet, ASUS has teased smooth performance, which is likely to be seen in the upcoming phone. Supposedly, this is regarding the display and higher refresh rate, but the teaser does not give out any specifications.

Is it just us or are there a lot of ‘o’s in ‘smooth’? How many, exactly? 😉

Know more:https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) April 27, 2021

Taking about the specifications, it’s been in rumors that the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a 5.92-inch display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. The high refresh rate is expected in the ZenFone 8 as well though the screen size and display configurations remain undisclosed.

The ZenFone 8 is likely to feature 16GB of RAM paired with Snapdragon 888 processor powering the guts. Maybe the smoothness that ASUS teases could be about the smooth performance. It’s anyone’s guess at the moment though. Interestingly ASUS has confirmed the phone will get 3.5mm headphone jack – a big plus amid the audiophiles for sure.