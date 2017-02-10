We talked about Zen Pinball recently – a game app by Zen Studios who are mainstays in the pinball genre – when they released a Bethesda skin pack for the said game. It looks like Zen Studios have actually now released “Bethesda Pinball” as a separate app that you can download.

Themed pinball tables and games are Zen Studios’ thing, and Bethesda Pinball leverages on the fanbase of the games included in the pack. Bethesda Pinball will include tables themed after Skyrim, DOOM, and Fallout – three of Bethesda’s most popular games.

The pinball gameplay is, of course, simple and familiar. Bethesda Pinball’s themed tables have their own challenges and unique point systems that you will have to work through. The Fallout table allows you to “explore” the wasteland after nuclear war, while the Skyrim table is obviously RPG-themed.

All in all, though, it’s still just a pinball game, and the longer you keep the ball up, the better your score will be. Download the app for free, but there will be in-app purchases to monetize the game.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store