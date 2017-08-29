Xiaomi is set to introduce something new at the upcoming IFA 2017 in Berlin, Germany. As with a lot of OEMs and tech brands, this Chinese company will unveil a new product that boasts of a dual camera system. It’s a flagship device that we’re expecting Xiaomi will roll out globally and not just in China. The image teaser simply shows two circles that look more like buttons.

We’re assuming these are covered camera lenses. There’s not much information included but we know the Xiaomi Mi 5X is the latest phone from the brand with dual cameras. There’s also the Xiaomi Mi 6 having the same dual rear camera setup.

We know the Xiaomi smartphones aren’t coming to Europe or the US soon but we’re curious what will happen if it will be announced at the IFA. It may be sold in Europe or just at least in Germany. The official launch will be on September 5 so go on and save the date for the Xiaomi global launch of a mystery flagship phone with a dual camera system.

If this is the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the phone may have a 5.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 625 chipset, and MIUI 9. If it’s the Mi 6, then it will have a smaller 5.15-inch screen but with 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, Quick Charge 4.0 technology, 3350mAh battery, and the 12MP dual camera system as teased several times.

