The new Xiaomi Mi 5X unveiled yesterday won’t totally overshadow the Mi 6. The latter is still the Chinese OEM’s current top smartphone in the market with its premium specs. It will even be more powerful with the release of the new MIUI 9. Aesthetically speaking, the Mi 6 looks okay but a silver version makes it more attractive.

We’re not just talking about silver metal finish here but really shiny mercury silver–almost like chrome. This phone will be available in limited number only as Xiaomi will be releasing 100 units in China. We’re not sure if you can get it elsewhere but you if you know someone who lives in China, you can just ask him to try and get one for you.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 Mercury Silver will be available for only 3000 RMB which is around $445. We have a feeling this will sell out fast. If not, someone can just make a similar phone case. You know them Chinese can make anything for cheaper prices.

Nothing has changed on the specs. This new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will still have the following: 5.15-inches, 6GB RAM, 12MP dual camera system, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a 3350mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

SOURCE: MIUI