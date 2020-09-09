Xiaomi is working on a number of things. The 3rd-generation under-display camera technology was introduced last month. The last flagship made known to us was the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra that made an impression with 120x AI zoom lens. Other concept ideas are also being explored like that phone with a detachable screen usable independently. The latest we have is this Xiaomi smartphone with a dual pop-up camera system on both sides. Pop-up cameras are nothing new but this is the first time we heard about two on one phone that may be used as selfie and main shooters.

LetsGoDigital has presented renders of the Xiaomi phone with angled dual pop-up cameras. The cameras face the front and rear to be used for selfie shots and regular photos. The design eliminates once again the need for a notch or a punch-hole, resulting in an almost bezel-less display.

An under-screen camera technology is also a worthy solution but Xiaomi wants to explore alternatives. The design is bold and we’re not surprised that it’s from Xiaomi. The Chinese mobile OEM always comes up with innovative and unique designs and technology that others end up copying.

The Xiaomi smartphone with dual pop-up cameras is a possibility. A related patent has been filed by the company with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) before 2019 ended. It was only published on September 8, 2020, complete with a description and 16 color renders.

Looking at the images available, we see a Xiaomi smartphone with a flat, full-screen display. The screen edges are narrow. The dual-camera setup is on top of the phone with a pop-up mechanism with the mic nearby.

One camera is for the selfie and the other one can act as the main camera. On the rear, there is an LED flash just below the dual-camera system. On the right side of the device are three physical buttons. The double speaker and USB-C are on the underside.

We remember Vivo had something like this: a smartphone with dual pop-up selfie camera. It didn’t remain a concept because it turned out to be the Vivo V17 Pro with a 32MP Dual Elevating Selfie Camera.