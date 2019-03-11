While some OEMs have only decided to implement a notch to add to the screen real estate, there are companies who went ahead with under-display cameras with a cutout or pop-up selfie cameras like the Vivo V15 Pro, OPPO F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A90, and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Vivo has used the pop-up camera design several times already and it’s doing some changes. Instead of one camera, Vivo may be adding another one. There will be dual pop-up cameras instead of a single camera system.

We never imagined two pop-up cameras in front maybe because one is really enough. When it comes to imaging, software usually is what really matters more than the hardware.

A double pop-up front camera is possible as per a new patent application from the Chinese company. A new model sighted on the Chinese patent office (CNIPA) shows a double pop-up camera design which got us curious.

The pop-up component doesn’t seem to be bigger but the two sensors are there. It will remind you of the Vivo NEX.

Note that a dual selfie system isn’t new. What’s fresh is the pop-up dual selfie camera setup although the Elephone PX and Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop have the same thing.

There isn’t much information on the new Vivo phone with double pop-up selfie cameras but the illustration provided may be enough. The design certainly has potential so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Mobielkopen