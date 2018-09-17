Xiaomi is one prolific gadget maker today. It’s no longer No. 1 in China but it’s making quite a name for itself for coming up with various phone series, smart home devices, and other lifestyle products. The market was recently abuzz with the Pocophone F1 which is more of a budget gaming phone. It recently underwent a Durability Test and right after the Redmi Note 5 Pro did. We also remember the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus but in the coming weeks, expect to see this Redmi Note 6 Pro. The latter recently leaked on Reddit with some information and a couple of hands-on photos.

The image shows us the specs of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro:.26-inch Full-Screen Display, 20MP and 2MP selfie dual cameras, 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras with dual pixel autofocus, and a high-capacity 4000mAh battery. The Redmi Note is still mid-range.

From the original Redmi Note from 2014 to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we know Xiaomi’s mid-range phone will once again make a dent in the category.

The Redmi Note 6 will be bigger than the Note 5 Pro with only a 5.99-inch screen. It will be more powerful and faster.

Improvements may be observed but we can still expect a Full HD+ screen, Snapdragon 636 chipset, Quick Charge 2.0 support, 64GB storage, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and the latest Android Oreo.

VIA: Reddit, GlobeMobiles