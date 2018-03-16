Xiaomi has officially rolled out the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India last month together with the Redmi Note 5. This new variant will soon be available in key markets and not just in China or India where they were initially made available. The phone is expected to arrive in Europe as well with 32GB or 64GB storage for only 230 Euros and 270 Euros ($283 and $332), respectively. It was Roland Quandt who shared the good news the smartphone is going international soon.

To review the specs and the features, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 5.99-inch screen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, a 20MP selfie camera with LED light, dual 12 MP Sony IMX 486 sensor + 5MP color sensor, and a Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS out of the box. We’re not sure if it can handle Android 8.0 Oreo or even Android P. Color options include Black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, and Lake Blue.

Xiaomi has rolled out a number of new Redmi variants. There’s the basic Redmi Note 5, this Note 5 Pro, and the Redmi 5 Plus. This three basically look the same but with obvious differences in the specs. All three have the same screen sizes and 18:9 display but the components vary.

VIA: Roland Quandt