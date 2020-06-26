The Redmi 9 was officially launched a couple of weeks ago in Europe. It was introduced with a large 5020mAhbattery soon after a listing confirmed the features and the price. Before the Redmi 9, Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in the UK. The Redmi 9 is expected to be available in more markets but may be released under the POCO brand. POCO is now a separate brand but we believe it still is closely integrated with Xiaomi.

POCO has since become a trusted brand, especially in India. It still shares resources with the OEM so don’t be surprised if you see devices from the two bearing the same design, specs, and features. The Redmi 9 may be revealed soon by Poco with a different name. It could follow the Poco F2 Pro.

The POCO X2 that also launched in India last February is basically the Redmi K30. The POCO F2 Pro is just the Redmi K30 Pro 5G. The latest Redmi 9 could be the next Poco device.

The upcoming phone is model number M2004J19 on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG. It’s part of the Redmi 9 series that is already available in Europe in China. No mention though what markets will get the phone exactly but we should expect a related announcement soon.

Will a new POCO phone be launched in India? That’s definitel but it’s only a matter of timing. The POCO F2 Pro is already official but there’s also the new POCO M2 Pro that is said to be out in July. It’s also possible the Redmi 9 will be the POCO M2 Pro. It could also be a rebranded Redmi Note 9S or Redmi Note 9 Pro powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor and TUV Rheinland certification.