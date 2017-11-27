Indians don’t celebrate Thanksgiving but over the weekend, some gadgets have received significant price cuts. The US has Black Friday and Cyber Monday for great shopping deals but in India, the people get to experience the GST Rate Cut. This was after the Good and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in the country. That’s good news for OEMs and even the consumers as prices of mobile accessories were reduced. If you’re looking for new protective cases, chargers, and power banks, now is the time to shop for them, if you’re in India, because the prices are lower.

The GST Rate Cut is a price drop on Mi accessories and ecosystem products. Thanks to the government for working to reduce the rates on over 200 items. Xiaomi then decided to release an updated list of the devices and their new prices.

Check out the product name, last price, and the new price of each product:

Some of the items include powerbanks, protective cases, screen protector, strap, charger, fan, and chargers. The more kick-ass power banks like the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i and the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i now cost 1,499 and 799 INR, respectively. Those are down from 1,999 and 1,199 INR.

Expect more Mi accessories and products to be offered at discounted prices.

