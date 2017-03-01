Xiaomi announced the new Redmi 4X at a special event in China but we didn’t mention a lot of details. We only ran through the specs and published some official press renders. Today, allow us to share with you more information about the new Xiaomi Redmi 4X. This MIUI-powered smartphone doesn’t run Xiaomi’s very own Surge S1 SoC chip yet just Qualcomm’s 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 processor and Adreno 505 GPU. It boasts of a large 4100 mAh battery so you know it can last longer that its predecessor.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is packed inside a premium metal body that is durable and ready for busy everyday use. Two variants of the Redmi phone will be available: the Standard version and the High-end model. The difference between the two is mainly on the RAM and storage capacity–2GB RAM+ 16GB onboard storage vs 3GB RAM and 32GB memory. With the expandable memory, you can save files up to 128GB.

Phone features a 5-inch display HD screen with 2.5D curved glass and 1280 x 720 resolution. Contrast ratio is 1000: 1. There’s also a 72% NTSC color gamut, color temperature adjustment, read mode, and luminous screen. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 13MP rear shooter with HDR, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, Face recognition, 5-element lens, and Panoramic Mode among others. The 5MP front-facing camera has a larger f/2.2 aperture, real-time filter camera, and face recognition. Of course, there’s also the 2nd-gen Beauty feature with self timer.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X already boasts of a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication and privacy. It connects to the WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth HID, MicroSD card slot, 4G/LTE, and GPS. One of the best surprise of this smartphone is the price: it won’t go over 1000 Yuan as the 2GBRAM phone is only 699 Yuan ($101) while the 3GBRAM model costs 899 Yuan ($131).

