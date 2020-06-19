Xiaomi ventured into the smartwatch market with the Mi Watch in November 2019. Shortly thereafter, in December, the Chinese OEM not new to wearables in any way, unveiled the Mi Watch Color. Both the watches are available in China with the latter costing about CNY 799 (roughly $110). Reportedly, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color could launch globally very soon – it will be called the Mi Watch Revolve.

XDA Developers found a listing of Mi Watch Revolve in the Mi Watch app, and then stumbled upon an unboxing video of the watch with the same name by a Spanish vlogger (he had reportedly ordered from Aliexpress). In the video, it is noted that Mi Watch Revolve moniker is only a different name for Mi Watch Color.

Currently, it is unknown when the Mi Watch Revolve will be available globally or if it will arrive with some tweaks. Mi Watch Revolve has a pretty attractive 1.39-inch diameter circular dial with an AMOLED display touting a decent 454×454p resolution. Unfortunately, the watch doesn’t run Google’s Wear OS, but it has seven activity trackers and sleep tracker.

Other sensors on the watch include heart rate monitor, ambient light sensor, NFC, Bluetooth, and GPS to mention a few. Mi Watch Revolve is water-resistant up to 5 ATM and packs a 420 mAh battery, which allegedly provides up to 14 days of backup.

In its report, XDA Developers mentions that they also found a listing for Mi Smart Band 4C in the Mi Watch app. This is allegedly a rebranded Redmi Band (launched earlier this year). We are going to hear a lot more about Mi Smart Band 4C and Mi Watch Revolve in its buildup for their forthcoming launch. So stay tuned.