Last month, Xiaomi launched the Mi Watch with a familiar design. It reminds you of an Apple Watch with its rectangular shape. A new model will be available from the Chinese OEM. Just before the year ends, Xiaomi teases the Xiaomi Watch Color. The new smartwatch is not exactly colorful but the round dial comes in three color options. Making it varied are the straps available in different materials and shades. As with most wearable devices, this one offers fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and heart rate tracking.

Not much information on specs and pricing yet but a video teaser has been shared on YouTube. Arrival is expected this coming January. A poster was also seen on Weibo looking like a real sports watch with its round dial and size.

The poster tells us some features like QR code payment support, as well as, calling and app notifications apart from the tracking abilities we mentioned earlier. The video below shows the three dial colors: silver, gold, and black. Strap material options are as follows: leather, rubber or silicone, and metal chain–out in different colors as well. Numerous face options and customizations are also possible.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Color is expected to coming with long battery life but we don’t know what is the capacity exactly. We’ll get to know the pricing, specs, and features when the smartwatch arrives in China this January. We’re assuming this one will run on MIUI for Watch.