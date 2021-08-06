Apart from the Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi is scheduled to announce a new tablet–the Mi Pad 5. Before this, there was the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus revealed in 2018 and the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 5G from last year. This time, we will get to see a new Mi tablet on August 10. Xiaomi will make the official announcement on that day, revealing both the new Mi Mix 4 and this Mi Pad 5 and perhaps even more products and technologies.

On Weibo, Xiaomi teased the product with an image. The poster shows a tablet with a stylus. Obviously, the new Mi Pad will offer stylus support.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with Smart Pen will offer a decent display plus Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Rumor has it there will be three variants that will differ in screen size, resolution, and processor. One is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, 2K screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 12MP main camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device can offer 33W charging.

Another variant could have a 10.95-inch 2K LCD screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and an 8720mAh battery with 67W fast charging. We’re looking at a 48MP main shooter. The third model could have the same specs and features but may offer 5G support.

A day before Samsung opens the Galaxy Unpacked event, Xiaomi will go ahead with its new products–the Mi Mix 4 with an Under Display Camera, the Mi Pad 5, and probably a new premium smart speaker and an OLED Smart TV.