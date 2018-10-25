After showing you the Black Shark 2, Xiaomi is here again to show off another smartphone. The Mi Mix 3 has been in the works since July but we’ve only seen teasers and learned the phone would have 10GB RAM, 5G support, and a pop-up camera. The phone follows the Mi Mix 2S Xiaomi introduced earlier this year. The Chinese OEM knows the mobile business since it’s been presenting new products and services. There seems to be no end to Xiaomi showing off new smartphones here and there.

Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3 is the latest from the company. We’ve been anticipating for this one believed to have a pop-up camera, 5G support, and 10GB RAM. The company has officially announced the phone in a special and we can say most of the rumors are true.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is a slider phone that will remind you of the OPPO Find X. You’ve got to commend these Chinese OEMs for coming up with new designs and not being afraid of implementing innovations. Well, the slider design isn’t really new because there were slider phones from the last decade but Xiaomi utilized it to hide the selfie cameras. The result is a clean front and almost bezel-less display.

Slide up the phone and you can quickly take a picture, answer a call, or launch an app. Squeezing the edges of the phone is so last year. For 2018 and next year, it’s slide up.

The phone comes equipped with the following: 6.39-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, 6GB/8GB/10GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 processor, 128GB or 256GB storage, dual 12mp rear cameras, 24MP and 2MP selfie shooters with LED flash, and a 3200mAh battery. The Palace Museum Edition boasts the 10GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 pricing begins at 3299 RMB which is about $475 in the US. The 8GB RAM with 256GB is 3999 RMB ($576). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Palace Museum Edition is at 4999 RMB which is already $720–still lower than the other latest premium flagship phones in the market. Color options are as follows: Jade Green, Onyx Black, and Sapphire Blue. The Forbidden City Blue is for the 10GB RAM variant only.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo)

• Processor: Qualcomm napdragon 845 SoC

• Display: 6.39-inch Super AMOLED, 1080×2340 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 ratio

• Dimensions: 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5mm

• Weight: 218g

• Battery: 3200 mAh

• RAM: 6GB or 8GB, 10GB

• Storage: 128GB, 256GB

• Cam: Dual 12 MP, f/1.8 and 12 MP with LED flash (rear)

• Cam: 24 MP and 2 MP depth sensor (front)

• Connectivity: WiFi Wi-Fi 802.1, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

SOURCE: MIUI