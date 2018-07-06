Earlier this year, we started to anticipate for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. However, the Chinese OEM only introduced the Mi Mix 2S with a bezel-free screen, ARCore technology, and AI features. The phone already hit DxOMark with impressive scores and reviews. The ARCore support was received recently, following the Android P-style features and full-screen gestures. We knew it’s only a matter of time before Xiaomi releases the Mi Mix 3 and looks like it’s happening soon as per these images sighted on Weibo.

The image says it’s a ‘Mix 3’ but we’re more intrigued about the teaser image that shows what appears to be a pop-up camera similar to the Vivo NEX and the OPPO Find X. It seems a new trend is starting. Instead of a notch, the screen becomes bigger with the removal of the selfie cam. There’s still a front-facing shooter but is now hidden.

Xiaomi is joining the pop-up camera arena. If that’s the case, then it’s the third to bring such technology. We’re not surprised about this move by Xiaomi because the company is known for coming up with impressive screen-to-body ratios. When the first Mi Mix was introduced, we were in awe. It was replicated in the following models–the Mi Mix 2 and the recently announced Mi Mix 2S.

We’re assuming the launch will happen in September or during the IFA in Berlin. If you may remember, the Mi Mix 2 was announced the same month last year so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Weibo