The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 rolled out last year with a follow-up, the Mi Mix 2S, launching earlier this year. We thought it would be the Mi Mix 3 but Xiaomi decided to just add an ‘S’. We don’t think it’s skipping a number and move to Mi Mix 4 especially after we’ve seen this teaser up on Weibo. We earlier thought of a different date but we can confirm now that a new Xiaomi phone will be launched on October 25. What’s interesting about this new smartphone is the camera system. No, there won’t be four or five cameras. The sliding camera mechanism appears to have been implemented.

The sliding camera isn’t a new idea. We’ve seen this previously on the OPPO Find X.

Nothing much is made known about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 but we can say there is no notch. The display is almost bezel-less as with previous Mi Mix models. Others are saying it’s 100% screen-to-body already.

We’re assuming the new Mi Mix 3 will be smarter with an AI button to activate Xiaomi’s assistant or whatever virtual assistant you prefer. It may be the first AI-dedicated button on a Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi is expected to make a big announcement on the 25th of October. Now let’s add this to our list of new Android phones due this October.

