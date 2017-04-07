It’s been over a month since we sighted the supposed images of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6. The Chinese OEM’s flagship phone for this year has yet to be unveiled but we have a feeling it’s arriving soon as it’s been spotted on a GFXBench page already. There’s no official announcement or confirmation yet but for now, the list will suffice.

The page tells us the ‘Xiaomi Sagit’ which is believed to be the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be equipped with a 5.1-inch screen, 1080p display, 8MP front-facing selfie shooter, 12MP rear camera, 4K video recording capability on both cams, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. These are high-end specs that we can expect it to rival the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6 in the premium category.

Othe specs listed include the standard connectivity options and sensors like accelerometer, baromater, Bluetooth, compass, GPS, gyroscope, proximity sensor, pedometer, NFC, and lightsensor.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped by MIUI. We’re hoping it’s the latest MIUI 8.2. As for the pricing, phone is said to cost CNY 1,999 which is about $290 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. The bigger 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at CNY 2,699 or about $391.

VIA: GFXBench