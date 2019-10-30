The new Xiaomi CC lineup is getting a new addition. The Xiaomi CC9 Pro was teased earlier with a 108MP camera before its November launch and today, we are learning the smartphone will also be unveiled as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. On the 5th of November, the Mi CC9 Pro phone will be announced with a Penta-camera setup that includes the 108MP shooter. The device has reached TENAA recently which means it will be announced in China very soon.

Listed on TENAA is model M1910F4E that boasts a very large 5170mAh battery. The five-camera system isn’t exactly unique because Nokia released something similar already–the Nokia 9. It won’t be a China-exclusive smartphone as the Xiaomi CC9 Pro will be released as the Mi Note 10 in other markets.

The Mi Note 10 aka CC9 Pro will come with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. There are also three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, or 255GB. Being added to the five cameras is the 5x optical zoom lens. Powering the Xiaomi CC9 Pro is a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 730G plus 1.8GHz Kryo 470 Silver and two 2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold CPU.

The phone isn’t exactly big and heavy. It only weighs 208 grams and measures 157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67mm. The device joins the Xiaomi CC9, CC9e, and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition. It is also said to be one of the four 108MP camera phones Xiaomi has been working on.