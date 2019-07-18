A few days ago, images, specs, and colors of the Xiaomi Mi A3 were made known before launch. Today, the Chinese OEM is finally announcing the new smartphone running on Android One. It’s a mid-range phone that comes equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera system, large battery, and an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The specs are almost premium but the price remains affordable just below €250. If you’re looking for a new phone, you may want to consider this one. It’s powerful while still being budget-friendly.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is an obvious follow-up to last year’s Mi A2. It’s already late because the Mi A2 was announced in June 2018. It’s still in time for summer though. The new Android One phone promises to bring a regularly updated software experience that is safe, secure, and easy to use. Efficiency is key and that’s what Google delivers with Android One devices.

Security updates for Android One devices are released regularly. Google has teamed up with Xiaomi so the Mi A3 is always up-to-date. If you own one, you won’t have worry whether or when your phone is getting an update. Google will send you OTA as soon as ready.

The smartphone comes with a flagship-level camera. It’s not a flagship model but when it comes to imaging, the triple rear shooters offer 48MP main lens with 1/2” sensor for ultra hi-res, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and built-in AI scenes detection. The selfie shooter is a 32MP AI camera that combines four pixels to form an image with 1.6μm pixels. It still is good for low-light conditions and is great for panorama selfies.

When it comes to camera shake, you can use the palm shutter feature to prevent it. If you want to take a selfie without pressing any button, you can also use a simple gesture. The phone boasts a large 6.088-inch AMOLED display, vivid colors, deeper blacks, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 4GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 3.5mm headphone jack, 4030mAh battery, and premium audio technology. Via USB Type-C, the battery offers 18W fast-charging so you’ll have a full battery within minutes.

Color options include Not Just Blue, More than White, and Kind of Grey. Looking at the design of the white and blue options, you will see a nano-level holographic pattern. The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which was announced only last April and is used on the Xiaomi Mi CC9 series. Take advantage of the AI Beautify and Google Lens because the phone offers enhanced AI features. Other special features of the Xiaomi Mi A3 include Wind Down, Digital Wellbeing Dashboard, and the Google Assistant.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 can be availed directly on mi.com, Mi Stores, MediaMarkt, El Corte Ingles, Carrefour, Worten, and Movistar with the following prices: €249/$280 (4GB + 64GB) and €279 ($314) (4GB + 128GB).