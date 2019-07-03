The Xiaomi CC series is here finally. We’re being introduced to not just one, not two but three CC phones. There’s the regular Xiaomi CC9, Xiaomi CC9e, and Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Edition. The three look similar in many ways but they differ in some specs and features. The new CC series phones are distinct from one another but they all have big batteries and great selfie cameras. The Xiaomi CC9 is the first with a large 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen, triple rear camera system, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, and a 32MP F/2.0 selfie shooter.

The Xiaomi CC9 model also comes equipped with a 1080 x 2340 display resolution on a dual-glass design, waterdrop notch, under-display UD fingerprint scanner, AI portrait mode for the front-facing camera, new Mimoji animated avatars, and a metal frame. The main camera setup includes 48MP F/1.8 main + 8MP ultrawide unit + 2MP depth sensor. Choose from either 6GB RAM with 64GB storage or the 8GB RAM with 128GB model. You can still expand the memory via the microSD card slot.

The device is powered by MIUI 10 covering Android 9 Pie. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR port, NFC, and a 4030mAh with 18W fast charging. You can pre-order for the Xiaomi Mi CC9 now. The official market release will be on the 5th of July. Choose from three colors available: Black, Blue, and White. Pricing starts at CNY 1799 ($260) and CNY 1999 ($290) for the 6GB RAM/64GB variant and 8GBRAM/128GB model.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9e looks almost the same. The ‘e’ means Essential Edition. It comes with the same features but in a smaller build with a 6-inch AMOLED screen, 1560 x 720 pixel resolution, and UD fingerprint sensor. Three models will be ready: 4GB RAM/64GB built-in storage (CNY 1,299), 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB (CNY 1,599). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Last but not least, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition is almost the same as the regular Mi CC9 but set in pearl white. It’s more camera-centric with three variants focusing on the selfie shooter. You can use the AI low light portrait mode, full body beauty filters, and movie portrait. This one is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 256GB onboard storage, and 8GB RAM. Pricing is set at CNY 2,599 ($378).