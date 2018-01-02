Before 2017 ended, Xiaomi proudly announced that they were ending the year with Oreo for the Xiaomi Mi A1 phone owners. The roll-out is incremental but it already includes the December update. If you own a Mi A1, your device will run Android Oreo sooner than you think so don’t be surprised if you receive an over-the-air (OTA) notification any day now. The version is officially known as Android O 7.12.29 and it’s made especially for the Xiaomi Mi A1.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 beta software gave us an idea that the phone would have faster charging and app loading time.

If you may remember, Xiaomi was looking for stock Android Oreo beta testers for Mi A1 in early December.

To run the update, you need to upgrade to 7.12.19 (Android N) first. Refer to Mi A1: Android Fastboot ROM Download and Unlocking / Flashing Tutorial for more information. Download from here: 7.12.19 (Android N) and Fastboot 1396M.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 runs Android One out of the box but its specs, even if mid-range, are good enough for Android Oreo to be installed. Expect animations to be smoother on Oreo compared to Nougat while common Oreo features will be included like picture-in-picture, autofill, notification dots, and smart text selection.

SOURCE: Xiaomi, MIUI