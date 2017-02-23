Xiaomi is already expected to unveil the Pinecone processor next week. We know it will not introduce a new smartphone as we said it will be absent from the Mobile World Congress. We’re speculating that it is largely due to Hugo Barra’s leaving the company for Facebook but looks like they’re not just ready yet. If not MWC, Xiaomi is believed to be rolling out new products in March.

The next flagship from the company is already highly anticipated. We want to know how the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be better and different from the Xiaomi Mi 5. We’ve got some leaked images here from Weibo, showing us an impressive huge display. The screen-to-body ratio is more like the Mi Mix concept we saw last year with the almost bezel-less screen.

It’s interesting that there seems to be no physical home button at the front. Xiaomi could have moved it to the back but we’re hoping it will just be embedded on the screen. Other features include a 5.2- to 5.5-inch display, MIUI, 2K resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 8MP Sony IMX268 front-facing camera, 12MP rear Sony IMX386 sensor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB onboard storage. Rumor has it that there will also be a 64GB variant.

We’re considering this as a rumor for now but we have a feeling more information will pop up in the next few days. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: GizmoChina