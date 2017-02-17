It looks like Xiaomi is finally getting its momentum in pushing updated software to its devices and users. We have news that MIUI 8.2 – based on Android 7.0 Nougat, finally – is rolling out to select devices that are supported. There will also be a progressive rollout to other devices that will be able to support the ROM in the next few weeks.

This piece of good news was announced via the MIUI forums that indeed, the MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM is rolling out. This will be bringing new features such as an improved layout for Notification toggles, brand new automation tasks, and antivirus scans for apps that were not downloaded via the Google Play Store.

Xiaomi says that this will rollout initially to the Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi 4i, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi Note, Redmi 1S, and the Redmi Note 4G. If you’re using these devices and coming from the recent global stable ROM versions as well, you can just check the updater feature of your ROM to get this update.

Xiaomi also says that other models such as the Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 MTK, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2/2S, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi 3/Prime, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, will receive this update soon. For more details on the new ROM, check the source link below.

