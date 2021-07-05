A new Xiaomi premium smartphone is almost ready. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G is expected to be released very soon after months of being in the works with new and improved specs and features. Registration has started but if you plan on getting one, we suggest you hurry because stocks are limited. Xiaomi Mi India’s Twitter account posted an important announcement. You can sign up for the first sale. All you need to do is purchase the ultra gift card. The card guarantees access to sale plus other special benefits from Xiaomi.

The Mi India team said the ultra gift card can give you two free screen replacements. When you receive your order, you will get the Ultra Merchandise Superfan Box. Xiaomi is also offering a Times Prime Annual Membership and an extra F-code.

The Ultra Gift Card costs ₹1,999. That’s only for the card but the device starts at ₹69,999. That is about $942 in the US.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was announced back it March. It was introduced with a Snapdragon 888, 6.81-inch WQHD+ 120Hz quad-curved DotDisplay, 67W wired and wireless turbo charging, and IP68 rating. Audio is enhanced with SOUND BY Harman Kardon.

The phone received good reviews already. It topped the DxOMark chart and quickly ousted the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. It’s still on top of the ranking after almost four months. Now let’s see how fast this will sell in India.