Xiaomi has just announced the Mi 11 Ultra along with the Mi 11 Pro smartphone that now looks to dethrone Galaxy S21 as the flagship Android king of 2021. That’s ever so evident by the Mi 11 Ultra’s camera performance revealed by DxOMark – scoring a total of 143 points on the most reliable camera benchmarking portal that’s become a standard to measure phone camera performance. The score takes the Mi 11 Ultra to the top of the charts, dethroning the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, and making it the current smartphone camera king.

The amount of work that Xiaomi has put into the development of the camera module that has a huge bump seems to have paid off if we go by the test results. It even has a never before seen 1.1-inch touch screen alongside the camera module to aid in selfie photography!

DxOMark has still got to present the detailed overview of the Mi 11 Ultra’s camera analysis, but the writing is already on the wall. The phone scores high on the key aspects of the benchmark testing that DxOMark employs, and the industry swears by them.

Much effort has been put into the camera prowess of the phone as it beats the predecessor Mi 10 Ultra by almost 10 points. It has a 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 main camera sensor, two 48MP Sony IMX586 sensors for the periscope (5x optical zoom) lens and 128-degree ultra-wide-angle shooter. The Galaxy S21 Ultra apparently is far behind with an overall score of 121, making the Mi 11 Ultra the obvious choice for smartphone photography fanatics.

Just for comparison, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ topped the charts before this, with a score of 144 for still photos, 98 in the zoom level assessment and 115 for video shooting. In comparison, Mi 11 Ultra got 148 in stills, 100 for zoom levels and 117 for video.