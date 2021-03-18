The Xiaomi Mi 11 the Chinese OEM’s latest flaghsip phone offering. It also has the Ultra variant with higher specs but looks like another model will be announced soon. Maybe even more variants will also be unveiled in the coming month as with the Mi 10. The next variant could be this Mi 11 Lite as revealed by a source. Information on design and colors have been leaked recently. Design-wise, it will still look like the original Mi 11. Specs will be slightly lower.

The Mi 11 Lite, according to our source, will be another mid-ranger. It will launch in India first before the global release. The image render and specs list have been shared online.

Mi 11 Lite Specs

We see a punch-hole design and triple rear cameras: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP. The phones will also be available in three color options: Purple, Peach, and Black.

The front display still shows some bezels. There is a punch-hole cutout in the upper left part of the screen for the selfie camera. Compared to the Mi 11 with its curved screen, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has a flatter display.

The phone is said to come in either 4G or 5G. That will be impressive because it is only a “Lite” model with 5G connectivity. That’s not impossible as the device may run on Snapdragon 765G.

The 4G version may only come with the newer Snapdragon 732G chipset. Other possible specs: IPS LCD display, FHD+ resolution, high refresh rate, 64MP main camera, 8GB RAM, and a 4150mAh battery with 33W fast charging.