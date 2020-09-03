Qualcomm has been introducing a number of 5G chipsets in recent months. With this development, we can soon say 5G has arrived. This 2020 may have been unfortunate for many people around the world but mobile OEMs have been working fast to come up with more affordable 5G phones. Before, 5G connectivity used to be for premium flagship phones only but chipmakers have started to introduce SoCs that offer 5G support for the mid-range market. Qualcomm is pushing for 5G global commercialization as it continues to expand its lineup of 5G mobile processors.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series will introduce more 5G chipsets in 2021. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 4 will be ready for global release. With more countries opening up 5G networks, it’s time for mobile brands to speed up the production of components and phones.

In over 35 countries, about 80 commercial networks have started to offer 5G services. Commercialization is the next step. The Snapdragon 4-series with 5G will help “address regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined”.

This is according to Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon. He also said, “The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience. It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users.”

Qualcomm has already introduced a number of 5G mobile processors part of Snapdragon 8, Snapdragon 7, and Snapdragon 6. There’s already the Snapdragon 865 Plus, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855, 768G, 765, 765G, and the Snapdragon 690. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-Series chipsets will be revealed soon. Qualcomm has started working with Motorola on this project.

Motorola President said, “Motorola strives to bring smarter technology to all. With the extension of Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G Mobile Platform into the Snapdragon 4-series, we are positioned to deliver a more complete portfolio of 5G devices to our consumers, emphasizing our leadership in the 5G space.

Qualcomm has also worked with other companies on 5G expansion. Other brands like OPPO and Xiaomi will also take advantage of the Snapdragon 4-series to make 5G accessible to many people.