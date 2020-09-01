Qualcomm has a new mobile platform offering. The Snapdragon 732G SOCis the latest mobile processor from the company for the mid-tier phone market. This one is a follow-up to the Snapdragon 730G that was released in April 2019. It was mainly for gaming so we can also expect the new Snapdragon 732G will be ready to allow a better gameplay experience on mobile phones. It promises faster performance and artificial intelligence (AI) processing, as well as, updated CPU and GPU.

Qualcomm Technologies’ Vice President of Product Management Kedar Kondap proudly said, “Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance. We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”

POCO will be one of the first few companies to introduce a Snapdragon 732G-powered smartphone. Qualcomm didn’t say the phone but it can be assumed it is the POCO X3 that was leaked last week on a Turkish website. The device was mentioned to arrive with Snapdragon 732 chipset and 64MP quad cameras.

POCO Global’s Head of Products Sam Jiang also said: “We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities.”

Compared to the Snapdragon 730G, the Snapdragon 732G delivers a 15% improvement in graphics rendering courtesy of the Adreno 618 GPU. The Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core’s clock speed can reach up to 2.3 GHz. For better gaming, there is the Snapdragon Elite Gaming enabled for the players. It delivers a billion shades of color for ultra-realistic gameplay as described.

The Snapdragon 732G already features the fourth generation Qualcomm AI Engine for better predictive user experience. The Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem allows super-fast Wi-Fi and LTE download/upload speeds all the time.