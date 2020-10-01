The Mi 10T series had been in the making for quite some time, and it has now finally launched. The phones aren’t exactly the logical successors of Mi 10 series – rather they are low-cost alternatives for Mi fans. That said, the hardware configuration is impressive with the likes of revamped camera software features and higher refresh rate screens for an exciting viewing experience. The only big compromises are the LCD screen instead of the current-gen OLED display and the power button fingerprint sensor instead of the in-display sensor.

Along with the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi 10T Lite smartphone which is more like in the OnePlus Nord territory for its hardware and functionality. Let’s have a look at the three smartphones and what they offer

Mi 10T and 10T Pro

The Mi 10T Pro and 10T have a 6.67-inch LCD display (20:9 aspect ratio) with 144Hz refresh rate having the AdaptiveSync variable refresh rate. Depending on the content being watched, the refresh rate can smoothly toggle anywhere between 30Hz to 144Hz for the best viewing experience. The devices are powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor which is still one of the best in the league, and both get a 5,000mAh battery paired to a 33W fast charger.

Both Mi 10T Pro and 10T have a very peculiar rear camera module that looks to have four camera sensors while in reality there are only three. The triple camera array includes a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. Mi 10T Pro has the superior 108 primary sensor with OIS and 8K video support while the Mi 10T gets a 64MP main sensor. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera for clicking selfies on both these devices.

Where Xiaomi has surprised us is the pricing, which is going to lure a lot of buyers. The Mi 10T comes in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants with EUR 499 ($585) and EUR 549 ($645) price tags respectively. The Pro version will come in 128GB/8GB and 256GB/8GB configuration with a price tag of EUR 599 ($700) and EUR 649 ($760). Both these devices can be bought online via Xiaomi channels right away.

Mi 10T Lite

The surprising Lite version of the Mi 10T series is a budget offering that hits all the right notes. It has the Snapdragon 750G processor, 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charger, and 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and the same AdaptiveSync technology for a better user-experience.

For photography, the Mi 10T Lite looks good with the 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone has an in-display 16MP camera. Mi 10T Lite comes in 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations with a starting price of EUR 249 ($293). The phone will be available on flash sale starting October 13.