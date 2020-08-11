The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will shock the world. This is according to the Chinese leakster Ice universe. The information was then confirmed by DSSC’s Ross Young. He says it’s likely the first smartphone with an under panel camera. Young doesn’t sound too sure though. He adds, “but volume will be shockingly small” and “mostly a demo product from what I hear”. Xiaomi seems to be gearing up for the announcement of the new Mi 10 phone. It will be the Ultra variant as the regular Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have already been introduced.

Aside from the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the Chinese OEM also released the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G as another mid-ranger. Of course, we won’t forget the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition. The next model to be introduced is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra which was leaked recently looking really nice in White.

The Mi 10 Ultra White’s images were shared on Twitter by a certain Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). Our source shared photos of the phone, as well as, two promotional images. We see the White version but the other images show a Black version. The other one appears to be Silver or it could be the White variant.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra shows a camera module with four cameras on the rear. There’s an LED flash and 120x zoom. It can be assumed the phone will be ready in China first because it’s made available in other key markets.

Also shared were leaked prices of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+. The 12GB variant with 256GB onboard storage of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus will cost 6299 Yuan which is around $906. The 512GB model will be 6999 Yuan ($1,007).

Information about the Redmi K30 Ultra pricing has been shared as well. The phone could be priced at 2399 to 3499 yuan. That’s about $345 to $504.

We’re expecting a big announcement from Xiaomi later today. It could be about another special edition of the Mi 10 or this Mi 10 Ultra. Let’s wait and see.