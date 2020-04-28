Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition with MIUI 12 is officially out. The lighter variant of the Mi 10 flagship is making an impression with the zoom features–50x digital zoom max and 5x optical zoom. The device is also literally lighter. For the younger generation, Xiaomi also launched the Mi 10 Youth Edition. Our main focus is on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition as it is very camera-centric. It’s even slightly different from the Mi 10 Lite 5G that was previously released.

Of course, we’re not skipping the Youth Edition. This Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition is just as interesting as the other Mi 10 models. The phone is for the Chinese market only but we can expect it will come to other regions with a different name. It’s actually believed to be the Mi 10 Lite 5G in Europe.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G comes equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with Pentile Pixel Configuration, HDR10+, 180Hz Sampling Rate, DC dimming, quad-camera setup (48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom + 2MP macro), Periscope lens, Periscope lens, OIS, and a 16MP selfie shooter under a notch. Like the Mi 10 Lite, this one also runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 4060mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging tech.

The phone is also powered by Android 10 OS and features an on-screen fingerprint sensor, NFC, 3.5mm jack, Hi-Res Audio, and 6GB or 8GB RAM for the 128GB or 256GB storage options. When it comes to pricing, the phone starts at 2099 Yuan ($297) for the basic 6GB RAM with a 128GB variant. The 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB models cost 2299 yuan, 2499 yuan, and 2799 yuan ($323, $353, $396).

Color options are as follows: Mint Green, Black, Blue, White, and Peach. The device will be sold beginning April 30 in retail and online stores in China. There’s no word about the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G introduced a while ago but it can be assumed it’s only a mid-ranger so the price could be close with the Mi 10 Youth’s with a sub $300 price.