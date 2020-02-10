Save the Date: February 13. No, it’s not an early Valentine’s date but the official launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10. We’ve been saying Xiaomi is making an announcement on the same day as Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event but it’s been changed. Maybe we were wrong and there was really no plan for a February 11 launch but then again it doesn’t matter now. A month ago, the Mi 10 series phones–the Mi 10 5G and Mi 10 Pro–were leaked. More information followed on Weibo.

A Xiaomi Mi 10 poster was then leaked ahead of the February 11 launch. We also learned the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be the first to use LPDDR5 RAM from Micron. Today, we’re certain launch date will be on February 13.

Xiaomi will make the announcement only via live-streaming. This is not unusual for big OEMs but we were expecting more from the company. More details have also surfaced on Weibo include the specs. The phone will come with 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, WiFi6, and UFS 3.0 storage.

The phone already hit GFXBench which means the device is really arriving soon. The results show the Xiaomi Mi 10 is far ahead of the competition.

Xiaomi’s upcoming ultra flagship Mi 10 will use UFS 3.0. It features a Write Turbo function plus a cache area which makes the performance better. What happens is the UFS moves data from a cache area to the conventional storage area when the chip becomes idle. This way, things are faster. Writing speed is up to 730MB per second which is really fast for a flagship phone. With these enhancements, general performance even in gaming is also improved.

To review, here are the specs we know so far: a large 6.57-inch Super AMOLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, 108MP primary camera sensor, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB to 512GB built-in UFS 3.0 storage, and a 4500mAh battery. The batt may be able to support 30W wireless fast charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 40W wired fast charging.