Xiaomi is looking for new testers for the Android 7.0 Nougat MIUI 8. We know the Nougat-based MIUI 8 is almost ready for the Mi 5. The MIUI 8 Global Stable ROM has been ready since August but it has yet to be available for the new Xiaomi Mi Max and Mi Max Prime phones.

The MIUI devs have been hard at work to bring the MIUI 8 Nougat for the Mi Max and Prime Global ROM. It’s almost ready but it needs further testing by more people. That is why Xiaomi is inviting Mi Max and Prime owners to join the program and help test the MIUI 8 on their phones. The more testers, the faster Xiaomi will be able to finalize the version.

Deadline is only until December 30, Friday, so make sure you sign up now to become part of the MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM Team. The MIUI team promised to send a formal invitation once a person is selected. A message will be sent on December 31 so make sure you check your inbox.

Note that only Mi Max and Mi Max Prime owners can join the program because this MIUI 8 Nougat version is exclusive for the two phones only. It is recommended that you are currently an active member in the forum who would be willing discuss with other members.

Visit this page for more information and see how you can join the testing program.

SOURCE: MIUI