Xiaomi isn’t taking a rest. While the rest of the world is on lockdown or quarantine, mobile OEMs are still working hard these days. Earlier, we learned about the new OnePlus phones. Xiaomi is another Chinese brand that’s been busy with new products. If not teasing or testing out new phones, Xiaomi is rolling out Android 10 OS or software updates. In the coming weeks or months, new Xiaomi phones will be unveiled. One may come with a waterfall screen and an under-display camera.

Recently, the Black Shark 3 and Redmi 8A Pro were introduced. The global Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite 5G versions were also presented. Xiaomi may no longer be the top phone maker in China but it’s certainly one of the busiest in the world. It’s already known for being prolific when it comes to releasing new phones so we’re looking forward to the next one.

Xiaomi may be working on a new phone with an IP68 rating. It may be one of the first since the company hasn’t really added dust- and water-resistance yet. Details are scarce but the image above is believed to be a prototype.

Known this early as the Xiaomi Comet, the prototype phone is said to come with IP68 certification and three-level protection. Design-wise, the phone may remind you a bit of the Black Shark 3 with those lines. A rear fingerprint scanner is also present.

The phone doesn’t have a bezel-less front display. In fact, they are very obvious. The selfie camera is placed on the top left of the front display. There is the USB Type-C connector in the lower part of the phone. Watch the demo video of the Xiaomi Comet prototype phone HERE.

The phone also comes with slightly rounded edges of the screen. The phone is well-protected from water with this design. There is a card slot for a microSD and SIM. The volume button and power button are present on the side. Another mysterious button is also available.

The Xiaomi Comet prototype device comes with an LCD screen. The phone is also said to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, 2900mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, and a dual rear camera setup that includes 12MP and 2MP lenses.