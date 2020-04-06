Back in February, Xiaomi India launched the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual. It’s only a mid-range phone but it’s getting a follow-up in the form of the Redmi 8A Pro. There is the Pro in the name but don’t expect it to be a premium flagship. It’s “Pro” in the sense that the battery is almost the same as the current expensive flagships available in the market today. The 5000mAh battery makes an impression as it can last almost the whole day on normal mobile usage.

Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub-brand that sells affordable Android smartphones, has introduced Redmi 8A Pro. Believe it or not, the price is less than a hundred bucks. We’re not kidding.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A Pro comes with a polycarbonate build. The design includes a waterdrop notch on the front screen. Don’t expect a bezel-less display as there is still an obvious chin although not really thick.

For a smartphone at this price point, the 5000mAh battery is really going to make an impression. If you want something that lasts a long time, we recommend this one. It even comes with dual cameras on the rear (13MP with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP with f/2.4) so it can take decent photos. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The phone’s back is slightly curved. You can say the cameras in a vertical orientation. The LED flash is on top of the cameras. In front, there is only a flat display measuring 6.22-inches in 1520 x 720 HD+ resolution with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Other specs and features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and 32GB onboard eMMC 5.1 flash storage. If you want max of 512GB of storage, you can use the microSD card slot.

The splash-resistant Redmi 8A Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS topped by MIUI 11. You can also expect Wireless FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, 18W charging support, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, and Type-C USB port. Color options include Sky White, Sea Blue, and Midnight Gray.

The sub $100 price is true. The 2GB RAM variant is about $93 in India while the 3GB RAM is $99.