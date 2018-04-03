Xiaomi has been busy not just working on the unannounced Mi A2 aka Mi 6X or the recently revealed bezel-free Mi Mix 2S phone. The Chinese OEM also has its sub-brand, Black Shark, that’s been rumored to introduce a gaming-centered device that can compete with the Razer Phone. Last month, we heard Xiaomi started production of the device with an 18:9 display and 8GB RAM. The RAM information alone tells us it could possibly be a Razer Phone rival.

Black Shark is scheduled to show off the new phone this coming April 13 according to an official invitation. The announcement will happen in Beijing. We’re excited to know what this first real gaming mobile phone from Xiaomi can bring differently from what the Razer Phone has to offer.

Xiaomi invested heavily in Black Shark Technology and after months of design, production, and testing, the mystery gaming device will be announced. So it’s really happening. No more rumors here but now we can’t wait to know more about the yet-to-be-released smartphone. Will it have an in-display fingerprint sensor? How is it going to rival the Razer Phone?

Here are the specs we know the Black Shark phone will have: 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, Adreno 630 GPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and a 32GB onboard storage. Let’s wait and see for what will be unveiled on the 13th of April.

VIA: MyDrivers