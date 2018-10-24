Back in February, we learned about Xiaomi’s new project that would feature an 18:9 display and 8GB RAM. We were told it would be a powerful gaming phone, set to rival the Razer Phone. The first phone from a sub-brand of the Chinese OEM was unveiled a few months ago after several leaked images made their rounds online. The device has yet to reach other key markets like the US and Europe but we heard it would be released globally soon.

To review, the first Black Shark phone comes equipped with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 × 1080 pixel resolution, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 60Hz, Adreno 630 GPU, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 4000mAh battery. QuickCharge 3.0 tech is supported and works via a standard USB-C cable.

You may be waiting for the Black Shark phone but Xiaomi seems to be ready with a follow-up. Yes, the Black Shark 2 has just been unveiled by Xiaomi. Only six months after the first-gen model was released, here comes the new version ready to prove ultimate speed, design, and features.

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 boasts a combination of a metal back shell and 3D glass for a unique, kick-ass design. It looks rugged and appears to be ready for rough use although we know the phone will be mainly for gaming. The 3D design is complemented by nice color lighting effects.

Compared to the first model, the new Black Shark 2 comes with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Battery size is the same but we’re expecting reduced consumption.

Black Shark 2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630

• Display: 6.01-inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 2160 pixels

• Dimensions: 160 x 75.2 x 8.7mm

• Weight: 190g

• Battery: 4000mAh

• RAM: 6/8GB RAM, 10GB RAM

• Storage: 128GB, 256GB

• Cam: Dual 12 MP (f/1.8, dual pixel PDAF) and 20MP (f/1.8, 2x optical zoom)

• Cam: 20MP (f/2.2)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, USB 2.0, Type-C

The next version of the Black Shark gaming phone is now up for pre-order and will be available starting October 30. Price tag reads ¥3199 (Yuan) for the 6GB RAM version which is around $462 in the US. The 8GB version costs ¥3499. No word on the 10GB RAM, 256GB model yet.

SOURCE: BlackShark (1),(2),(3)