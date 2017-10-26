We’ve been saying the past few weeks that the smart home game is slowly taking off. With all the smart devices being introduced left and right, we don’t doubt this new industry will someday be saturated. But for now, let’s see what products and services are available. We recently learned about the WyzeCam and Samsung ADT Home Security Starter Kit. There’s also the Google Home ecosystem plus the fact that the Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri are being integrated into other devices.

The latest in home safety systems is the Wink Lookout that allows people to manage and control smart devices with more convenience and flexibility. Wink Lookout also brings new products that take advantage of the Wink Lookout dashboard which you can access from the mobile app. One of the main goals of Wink is to provide users the peace of mind when it comes to home security. You can feel safe and secure knowing there is the Wink Lookout.

Wink Lookout is an all-in-one home safety solution that includes a comprehensive security monitoring service. The Wink-enabled products work best with this system so you can be connected to your home even when you travel. Some of the Wink smart security products include the Wink Hub 2, Wink Siren & Chime, Wink Motion Sensor, and the Wink Door or Window Sensors.

One of the main features of the ecosystem is the Wink Lookout Mobile Service that can be accessed from an app. Right in the app, you can know what is happening at home. Receive alerts when there is an unusual activity or movement. You can also choose to enable the Wink Siren should there be a problem, call the authorities, or notify a neighbor or family member.

The Wink Lookout system will be available on October 31. Individual prices of the Wink-enabled devices are as follows: $29 for the Wink Door / Window Sensor, $39 for the Wink Siren & Chime , and $199 for the Wink Motion Sensor.

SOURCE: Wink