The smart home game is getting a boost with ADT. We first encountered the security company a few months ago when the ADT Pulse app was updated with SafetyNet. We knew then the system would be of great help to other services like the SmartThings. Samsung must have seen the potential and so the South Korean tech giant has collaborated with ADT to come up with a solution that would allow monitored security to smart homes.

With ADT’s security solutions, Samsung has released a new Home Automation Solution that is powered by SmartThings. The latter is the company’s very own smart home platform already being used in dozens of SmartThings devices.

Officially called as the ADT Home Security Starter Kit, this solution offers professional monitoring and DIY safety solution. If you’re familiar with SmartThings, you’d know this is easy to use and safe all the time and it’s actually safer now with ADT.

The ADT Home Security Starter Kit includes a home security kit and a home safety expansion pack. It doesn’t require any long-term contract. Just buy one kit and you can use it forever. ADT monitoring is highly appreciated as it is professional and always reliable.



You can now get the ADT Home Security Starter Kit for pre-order online on Samsung and Best Buy. It will be available in Best Buy stores starting October 29. The ADT Home Security Starter Kit costs 549.99 while the ADT Home Safety Expansion Pack is $199.99. Security services start at $24.99 while monthly monitory starts at $14.99 for life safety.

SOURCE: Samsung