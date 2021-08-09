The OnePlus 9 Pro is real. The Chinese OEM launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro back in March. We saw the very nice glass finish of the phones. A few days later, the Pro variants survived a durability test even with two batteries. Unfortunately, the OnePlus 9 Pro was delayed as no 8GB RAM with 128GB version was made ready yet. There were OnePlus 9 Pro overheating issues while the Camera app was on but was then quickly fixed with an OTA update.

Many people were curious about the OnePlus 9 Pro, especially its camera. The Sony IMX789 sensor was once explained. OnePlus also explained why the OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t tout IP rating for a reason. Last month, we learned the OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB RAM and 128GB model would no longer be sold in the US.

There is a pure white OnePlus 9 Pro. The images have been posted on OnePlus’ Weibo page. It’s the only customized white 9 Pro in the world because it won’t be out in the market.

OnePlus has described the smartphone with “double-layer AG technology”. This means there will be no fingerprints on the surface.

The white OnePlus 9 Pro looks very nice in pure white. However, it’s only a prototype. It won’t be mass produced. OnePlus may have decided on the white OnePlus 9 but decided to let go of the plans as with the cancellation of the 8GB RAM and 128GB model.

To review, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and Snapdragon 888 processor. The quad camera is 48MP with 8MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide + 2MP monochrome sensor. Another rumor has it there won’t OnePlus 9T this year.