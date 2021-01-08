Google has only released the Pixel 4a 5G in Black, or at least, just the Unlock variant. The white version is actually available but only for Verizon. It’s not exclusive because of the color but because it comes with mmWave 5G connectivity. Good news to those who prefer the white but no need for the mmWave–Google is releasing it unlocked and with a $499 price tag. Google is offering the phone without the mmWave and sans the need to get a carrier-exclusive plan.

The phone will start shipping on January 28. The information was actually sighted on a B&H Photo listing. Google confirmed the detail. The white variant still comes with the mint green power button which is very much similar to the one sold by Verizon.

The regular Google Pixel 4A 5G is now available in Black and White. It comes with 5G connectivity for faster mobile InterNet. It comes with a smaller 3885mAh battery compared to the Pixel 5. Its screen is bigger though at 6.4-inches with Full HD+ OLED display. The standard 3.5mm audio jack is still there.

Unlocked White Pixel 4a 5G now ready

The white Pixel 4a 5G has the same camera setup and Snapdragon 765G processor as the Pixel 5. This is an improved variant of the mid-range Pixel 4a released back in August. It arrived a few months ago together with the Pixel 5.