Google wants you to get the Pixel 3a and share the love. That is typical of any OEM that wants to sell a lot of phones and the Pixel 3a series is perfect proof the company wants to be serious in marketing. Not that it hasn’t worked on the Pixel 1,2, and 3 but promotional strategies haven’t been really effective the past few years. Pixel phones do sell but not as popular as those from other OEMs that are known for their affordable prices.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is doing well in the low-cost and mid-range categories already. Google hasn’t really entered the scene but that changes with the arrival of the Pixel 3a. The company wants this budget smartphone series to land in the hands of more people that is why it is offering a special promo.

The Just Black Google Pixel 3a is now $388. It’s not really “premium nor affordable”–it’just in the middle but it is already outselling the cheaper phones on Amazon. Those who have already purchased the Google Pixel 3a can take advantage of a $50 credit for free. Recommend the Pixel 3a to a friend and both of you can get $50 in credit that can be used on the Play Store.

Google is confident about the Pixel 3a and the power of its camera. We’re hoping this phone and its XL variant will showcase what Google’s camera tech can really do. Once people realize the power of the Pixel camera, then maybe more people will be enticed to get the next-gen flagship Pixel 4.

Is the Pixel 3a worth the price? Here is a rundown of the specs: 5.6-inch 18:9 OLED screen, 2220 x 1080 resolution, 3000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB RAM, Titan M security module, USB-C, rear fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and squeeze-friendly edges. A teardown analysis has revealed it is definitely repair-friendly. Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will come back to Android Q Beta by June.