It was early in May when we learned T-Mobile would be releasing an affordable flagship in the form of the REVVL T1. It was confirmed and made official a few months ago and now we’ve got more information about its bigger sibling, the Revvl Plus. Actually, an unboxing video has just been published by T-Mobile. The budget phone is described by the Un-Carrier as “heavy on the features but light on the budget”.

The T-Mobile REVVL Plus comes equipped with a massive 6-inch FHD display screen, 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB, fingerprint sensor, 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front-facing shooter, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 3380 mAh battery. This is a special edition black with magenta accents, running Android Nougat OS.

Full retail price for this smartphone is only $200. You can even get it on installment for 24 months with an $8 monthly fee and $8 download on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. A no downpayment plus $9/month for 18 months is also offered with JUMP! on Demand lease.

As expected, T-Mobile’s President and CEO John Legere is proud of this product: “We launched the REVVL family because we listen to our customers. As smartphone prices soar, the REVVL Plus bucks the trend, delivering high-end features – like bigger screens, better cameras, longer battery life, biometric security and more – at an unbeatable price.”

T-Mobile REVVL Plus is a follow-up to the highly successful REVVL that launched in August. The phone will be available starting November 17 online and in stores in the United States.

Watch the T-Mobile REVVL Plus Unboxing & Product Preview below:

SOURCE: T-Mobile