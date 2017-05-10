T-Mobile has built a reputation for making “uncarrier” moves and the rumor circulating is that it will be releasing its own flagship handset line and that it will have high-end specs but at an affordable price. Now it looks like someone has leaked the specifications of the first one that they will be releasing, the REVVL T1. Two more devices are set to be launched, the REVVL T2 and REVVL T3 PRO, but there isn’t any information about them available yet.

According to sources, the REVVL T1 will be sporting a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display and will be running on the new Android Nougat out of the box. It will also have a 3,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor, and camera-wise it will have a 13MP main shooter with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing one that can capture wide-angle images. What we don’t know yet is what processor it will use as well as the RAM and internal storage and if it will have a heavily-skinned interface.

The REVVL T1 will supposedly be manufactured by TCL, the parent company of Alcatel which actually made the Blackberry KEYOne as well. What we’re not sure of yet is whether it will also be manufacturing the other two devices for T-Mobile. The first one also seems to be sporting mid-tier specs for now, but we can determine more once the other info has been leaked or released.

Of course all of this is conjecture at this time as long a there is no official announcement from T-Mobile. We’re also not sure yet if this is a good move for the uncarrier, given that there are already so many smartphones in the market. But of course, let’s just wait and see.

