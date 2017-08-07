Earlier in May, we told you T-Mobile would be introducing an affordable flagship phone which will be called the REVVL T1. We didn’t hear anything about it since then but now, the mobile carrier is said to launch its very own phone. The device already appeared on the company’s website but with no official announcement yet. We’re guessing it will be anytime soon as there’s also another model expected to be launched–the T-Mobile Alchemy.

The T-Mobile REVVL will be a new budget smartphone with a 5.5-inch screen and will already have 4G LTE connectivity so it can support VoLTE and WiFi Calling. Out of the box, the phone will run Android 7.1.x. We’re guessing a 720p or HD resolution, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, quad-core 1.5GHz processor, and 3000mAh battery. It may be an affordable device but there’s going to be a fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, there’s a 5MP selfie cam and a 13MP rear camera. Obviously, there is no dual camera because it’s only a budget-friendly phone. It does have some ‘anti-theft’ feature though.

T-Mobile may launch the Revvl phone this coming August 10 for $0/month or $7/month on JUMP! On Demand. There’s no mention of full retail price. This Revvl may arrive with another T-Mobile branded phone called the T-Mobile Alchemy.

According to Android Authority, Coolpad is developing a phone to be released exclusively by the mobile carrier. This Alchemy actually looks similar to the Coolpad Defiant, a budget Nougat phone that rolled out last June. You will notice the curved and textured back finish, same position of the camera, and a rear-mounted speaker. What’s noticeable is the dual camera setup that we didn’t see on the Defiant phone.

There’s not much information on the specs (apart from the headphone jack, MicroUSB, and microSD card slot) but we’re assuming this will also be a budget phone. If not fully budget because of the dual camera system, it may be considered a mid-range phone already.

