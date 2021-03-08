Xiaomi has done it again. No, there is no word yet on how the Redmi Note 10 Pro​ will perform but we believe it is one powerful phone. Xiaomi has released its very own teardown video even before the likes of IFixit or JerryRigEverything does it. It seems to be an effective strategy–getting ahead of the reviewers. The video isn’t exactly comprehensive and doesn’t give away everything but at least we can see what’s inside already.

Many people are still confused because the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and 4G phones were announced only in November 2020. The Redmi Note 9T was also only introduced back in January and now, Redmi Note 10 phones are ready. Well, that’s how fast Xiaomi is.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Features

In the video, Redmi has listed the main specs and features of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. We see the Arc side fingerprint sensor, SIM card tray, Flash, 108MP main camera, telemacro, depth sensor, ultra-wide, IR blaster, headphone jack (top) selfie camera light sensor, CPU, LPDDR4X RAM, speaker+ receiver, battery, USB Type C, and Z-aix linear vibration motor. Of course, there’s also that 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

The imaging features like Night mode 2.0, RAW multi-frame algorithm, and Dual native ISO. We can also expect telemacro time-lapse video shooting, as well as, Photo Clones, Video Clones, Dual Video and Long exposure modes. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging.