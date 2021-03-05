Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has a slew of new offers. New Redmi Note 10 series phones are ready starting with the Redmi Note 10. It comes with three other variants–the Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 5G. All devices cater to different markets with a starting price of $199. The Redmi team is telling the audience to challenge your boundaries. The mid-range category is getting these four phones as new options for those looking for devices that have decent specs and performance and yet remain affordable.

The Redmi Note 10 series is headlined by the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The phone comes equipped with a 108MP camera plus a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has almost premium specs that include impressive imaging features like Dual native ISO, Night mode 2.0, and RAW multi-frame algorithm. The results are great photos all the time even in low-light conditions. The Redmi Note 10 Pro also delivers pro and telemacro time-lapse video shooting plus Video Clones, Photo Clones, Dual Video and Long exposure modes.

The phone also boasts seamless redesign. This includes an Arc side fingerprint sensor. You can choose from the three color options: Gradient Bronze, Glacier Blue, and Onyx Gray.

Other specs are as follows: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging, dual speakers, quad camera system (108MP wide-angle + 8MP ultra-wide angle + 5MP telemacro camera + 2MP depth sensor), 16MP front camera, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. Check out the pricing for the three Redmi Note 10 series models: 6GB+64GB ($279), 6GB+128GB ($299), and 8GB+128GB ($329)

The Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 come with a number of similarities. Both have the same 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay. They also have four cameras each but different in specs: 64MP wide-angle + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor (10S) and 48MP wide-angle + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor (10). Their selfie cameras are the same at 13MP.

The two differ in processors used. Expect the MediaTek Helio G95 on the Redmi Note 10S and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 on the Redmi Note 10. The Redmi phones also feature Dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Hi-Res Audio certification. They both run on a 5000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Series Availability

Here are the prices of the two: 4GB+64GB ($199), 4GB+128GB ($229), and 8GB+128GB ($279) for the Redmi Note 10 and 6GB+64GB ($229), 6GB+128GB ($249), 8GB+128GB ($279) for the Redmi 10S.

Last but not least is the Redmi Note 10 5G. Obviously, this one is more advanced with the 5G connectivity as made possible by the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The phone features a 90Hz AdaptiveSync 6.5-inch DotDisplay. There’s only a triple rear camera setup: 48MP wide-angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The phone doesn’t have dual speakers but it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Hi-Res Audio certification. You can find the fingerprint sensor on one side. The 5000mAh battery supports 18W wired fast charging. Only two storage options are available: 4GB+64GB ($199) and 4GB+128GB ($229). Color options are as follows: Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, and Aurora Green.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 will be available later this March. The two will be released in the market next month. Check Xiaomi’s official sales channels to purchase.