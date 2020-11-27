Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand has just introduced three new smartphones: the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and the Redmi Note 9 4G. The Redmi Note 9 series are mid-rangers that come with almost premium specs like a 120Hz screen, 108MP quad rear cameras, and Snapdragon 750G chipset. The trio was announced in China. It is headlined by the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that boasts a premium display with a 16MP selfie shooter, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back, and Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G SA/NSA connectivity.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It features a 3 dimension liquid cooling system so the device won’t heat up.

When it comes to imaging, the multi-camera system consists of a 108MP camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide cam + 2MP depth + 2MP macro sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera placed under a notch. The device is also powered by a 4820mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Prices: 6GB + 128GB (1599 yuan/$243), 8GB + 128GB (1799 yuan/$274), and 8GB + 256GB (1999 yuan/$304).

Redmi Note 9 5G

As described, the Redmi Note 9 5G is powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 800U chipset. Its display is slightly smaller at 6.53-inches but still with the same Full HD+ LCD screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Other features include 6GB of 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB onboard storage, memory card expansion, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.

The triple camera system consists of the following: 48MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture and LED Flash + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 13MP front-facing camera. The phone also features Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Dual 4G VoLTE, and 5G SA/ NSA connectivity.

Redmi Note 9 5G Prices: 6GB + 128GB (1299 yuan/$198), 8GB + 128GB (1499 yuan/$228), and 8GB + 256GB (1999 yuan/$258).

Redmi Note 9 4G

The Redmi Note 9 4G is similar with its 6.53-inch screen with Full HD+ LCD screen and 400 nits brightness. It only comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a Snapdragon 662 chipset. It comes with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM plus 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a bigger 6000mAh battery.

The triple rear camera setup is almost the same: 48MP + 8MP 118° ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth sensor. The 8MP front camera comes with with f/2.0 aperture. The MIUI 12 Android 10-powered smartphone also comes with the same stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, IR sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz). It only offers 4G support.

Redmi Note 9 4G Prices: 6GB + 128GB (999 yuan/$152), 6GB + 128GB (1099 yuan/$167), 4GB + 128GB (1299 yuan/$198), and 8GB + 256GB (1499 yuan/$228).

The 5G phones will be available in China starting December 1, 2020. The Redmi Note 9 4G is now up for sale.