The Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite are schedule for a March 11 rollout. All three variants will be ready to make an impression especially to those looking for affordable Android phones. The Find X3 Lite will only have simple specs while the Oppo Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Neo will come with some premium features. Several details have been leaked already including the camera that is said to be curved and will be showing a quad-camera hump.

Master Leakster Evan Blass has shared some interesting details once again. We’re highlighting the OPPO Find X3 Pro since it is the ultimate variant from the Chinese OEM.

OPPO Find X3 Pro Coming Soon

A short movie has surfaced on the web, showing off what the new OPPO phone offers. Watch the video below:

We’re thinking the Find X3 Pro’s camera specs will be good enough to make simple movies. That or OPPO just wants to really market the phone.

The space theme could also mean the phone can be ready for out-of-this-world imaging experiences. The device is said to have a billion color display which is really impressive.

Watching movies and videos on the OPPO Find X3 could be more than what you can expect from a regular OPPO phone. This could all be just hype but any OEM that gets serious with promotion and marketing of new products are often successful.

This sci-fi theme promo shows the many possibilities. You may not be able to take it to the moon or Mars but the camera may be able to capture cool photos of the heavenly bodies and more.